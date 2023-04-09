Foundation of PPP, other parties based on dynastic politics, says JI

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vowed to uplift the mega city and its outskirts, saying that his party served the megalopolis in the past as well.

Speaking at an Iftar reception held in Ittehad Town on Saturday, he said that former JI mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Nematullah had previously served Karachi with honesty and changed the face of the city. He promised that the JI would continue the saga of progress and development of the city from where it was discontinued at the end of Nematullah's tenure.

Rehman said that the weighing scale, the electoral symbol of the JI, had become the insignia of progress, development, and prosperity of the city. He further said that the majority of Karachiites had expressed their confidence and faith in the JI despite all the tactics deployed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to create confusion over the LG polls in the city. The JI came forward as the single largest party in the city both in terms of popular votes and seats.

Rehman accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of deploying pre-poll and post-poll rigging tactics to acquire a fake majority in the city council. He said that the PPP installed biased returning officers and district returning officers, and pressurized presiding officers and other staffers to change the results in its favour. He highlighted the example of a union council where the JI secured 5,400 votes, and the PPP stood third in the local government elections, but later some elements changed the results, propelling the PPP to the first position from the third.

The JI leader added that the PPP and other parties of its kind always chant the mantra of democracy, but their very own foundations are based on dynastic politics. A worker, a Jiayala — no matter how competent he or she is — would not be considered against a member of the ruling family, he said, adding that in the family business parties like the PPP, a jiyala was not considered more than a slave.

He once again remained the PPP leadership that the JI would have its mayor in the city, and not any jiyala associated with the “corrupt party”.

JI leaders Maulana Fazal Ahad Hanif, Dr Noor-ul-Haq, Hameedullah Khan, Syed Islam, Ishfaq Hussain, and others also addressed the programme.