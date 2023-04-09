128 more fined as drive against profiteering continues

On the 17th day of Ramazan on Saturday, as many as 128 profiteers were fined by the city administration.

Fines totalling Rs0.474 million were imposed on the violators of the government prices. The deputy commissioners have been tasked with continuing their action against profiteers in the city.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said in a press statement on Saturday that all the deputy commissioners had been directed to continue the establishment of bachat bazars in all the seven districts of the city. He said that all the magistrates would remain in the field to enforce the prices.

On Saturday, nine bakery owners were fined Rs49,000, 29 poultry sellers were fined Rs46,000, 22 grocers sellers were fined Rs0.140 million, 13 vegetable sellers were fined Rs18,000, and 32 fruit sellers were fined Rs46,000.