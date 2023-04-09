Suspect involved in over 100 muggings caught

In a joint operation based on intelligence inputs, Sindh Rangers and police personnel arrested an alleged notorious robber in Orangi Town on Saturday on charges of involvement in more than 100 cases of street crime.

Rao Muhammad Arif was apprehended along with illegal weapons and ammunition. According to the spokesman for the paramilitary force, the suspect is a close associate of a notorious gang leader, who is currently in jail for murder and possession of illegal weapons.

The suspect’s gang is believed to be spreading panic in Orangi Town, demanding extortion from traders to get their leader released and taking ransom from their families through short-term kidnappings.

During the preliminary interrogation, Arif confessed to snatching over 32 motorcycles and being involved in more than 100 other incidents of robbery in Orangi, SITE, and Baldia Town areas.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of the suspect, who has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

The public has been appealed to inform the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Helper WhatsApp number 03479001111, about such elements immediately.

The Rangers have assured the public that their identity would be kept confidential.