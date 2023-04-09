Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices in the local market remained unchanged on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates remained unchanged at Rs214,600 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also stood the same at Rs183,985.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $2,008 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,450 per tola in the country.

Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,100.48.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained had lower by Rs7,000 per tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.