Sindh Police players eager to participate in domestic events

KARACHI: The players of Sindh Police in various disciplines are eager to participate in domestic events, but for one reason or the other, they haven’t been able to contest in top competitions.

The lack of a proper sports department and the lack of interest from the high-ups are the key reasons behind the Sindh Police’s non-participation in regional and national level competitions.

In four disciplines, the Sindh Police have fully equipped teams as professional players were inducted before the department’s abolition in 2019. In fact, a number of players showed such exceptional skills that enabled them to lend a job in the police.

However, not only the Sindh Police high-ups, but the Sindh government has also not shown any interest in restoring sports activities in different disciplines. Events such as Police Games have also not been not organised for long.

Despite owning two well-developed sports grounds, the Sindh Police haven’t organised Police Games for long, which were once a permanent feature that helped players maintain their form and fitness.

As a result, players in different disciplines are deprived of participation in national-level domestic competitions.

About a decade ago, the Sindh Police sides regularly participated in domestic competitions and achieved success.

Saying that the Sindh Police don’t have any shortage of funds, the players demanded that the football, cricket, hockey, athletics, and boxing teams be sent to participate in national competitions.

Sources said that around 100 professional players in different disciplines want to participate in the top events, but to the high officials’ lethargic attitude, no progress has been made in this regard.

The players appealed to the IG Sindh Police to take notice of the delay in the revival of sports teams.

It should be noted that a lot of Sindh Police athletes belong to the Athletic Fitness School (AFS). They participated in the National Games, and National Athletics Championships and other domestic events, representing Sindh and proved successful athletes winning medals for the provincial team.