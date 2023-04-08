After claiming he doesn’t know Urvashi Rautela: Pak bowler Naseem Shah says he’s ready to marry her

ISLAMABAD: Looks like Urvashi Rautela’s long-standing connection with cricketers is finding more prominence with every passing day. After all the conversation around Rishabh Pant, the actress was seen posting a fan-edit video with Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah last year. When asked, the cricketer claimed that he didn’t know the Bollywood actress. However, at a recent press conference, Naseem indirectly proposed to Urvashi!

It was only last year when Urvashi Rautela uploaded a fan-made video featuring Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah, which gave rise to dating speculations. When asked about it, 20-year-old Naseem said he didn’t even know the actress. But he indirectly proposed to the actress during a press conference. He mentioned that he is ready to get married, whenever the ‘dulhan is ready’, probably hinting at Urvashi. Ever since, fans have been mentioning hilarious comments pertaining to Rishabh Pant.

In February this year, Naseem Shah posted a photo with fellow Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan at his wedding. Sharing his glimpses, Naseem wrote, “Congratulations mere chotay bhai (younger brother) Shadab Khan, may Allah bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy. Best wishes always (sic).”

Taking to the comment section of the post, Urvashi wished him on his birthday and also dropped a congratulatory note after Naseem was bestowed with an honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. For this, Urvashi wrote, “Happy birthday Naseem Shah and congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank (sic).” And Naseem replied with a ‘thank you’, followed by folded hands emoji. This further added spark to their dating speculations.