Situation in Palestine similar to held Kashmir: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council is all set to host “5th International Message of Islam Conference” on Monday in Islamabad.

The conference as per the past traditions and previous conferences will prove as a source of Islam’s message of peace, security, unity and brotherhood on part of the Ulemas-Mashaykh from the entire Islamic world, said Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi while talking to media on Friday.

The chairman PUC said that the renowned leaders from all over the Islamic world would attend and address the conference, and a line of action would also be presented to enhance cooperation between the Muslim countries for the cause of unity and stability of Muslim Ummah and to annihilate the menace of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence.

He said the conference would also play an important role for the cause of improvement and stability of Pakistan’s relations with the Islamic countries.

Ashrafi said the Muslim world and the world leadership must have to raise their voice against the atrocities committed by Israel and India in Palestine and Kashmir.

He described the situation in Palestine similar to Occupied Kashmir, where innocent people were facing brutalities of Indian forces. He said the conference would also pay tributes to the Pakistani nation and the armed forces of Pakistan for their endeavours to contain the menace of extremism and terrorism.

In response to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood said that the restoration of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations has sent a wave of happiness throughout the Islamic world and Pakistan welcomes resumption of these relations.

In view of prevailing economic meltdown in the country, he said Pakistan is grateful to Saudi Arabia for extending generous cooperation towards Pakistan.