Elahi slams Israeli violence

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has condemned the Israeli army’s violence against fasting worshipers in the Bait-ul-Muqqdas and asked the Pakistani government not to remain silent on it.
In a statement, he said in the National Assembly, everyone was speaking against the judiciary, but no one uttered a word against the Israeli army. “The Pakistani nation is with the Palestinian government and people. We strongly condemn the brutality of the Israeli army. Why are international right organizations silent on Israeli persecution as women, children and elderly fasting worshipers are being tortured in Palestine.
International forces should take notice of the Israeli brutality,” he added.
