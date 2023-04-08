Four Paws team visits Safari Park ahead of Noor Jehan’s relocation from zoo

KARACHI: A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from global animal welfare organisation Four Paws visited the Safari Park on Friday to inquire about the health of two female elephants there and to monitor an under-construction enclosure for the relocation of two elephants from the Karachi Zoo.

The team is on a visit to Karachi to treat 17-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo. It said the elephant was doing a better after Wednesday’s treatment, including a complex surgery.

During the examination, the Four Paws experts identified internal hematoma and a damaged pelvic floor as the main sources of her pain and physical distress. They provided immediate pain relief treatments and further recommendations for Noor Jehan’s rehabilitation.

The team has recommended the relocation of Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala to an appropriate place that fulfils international standards. The local authorities have finally committed to relocating both elephants as soon as Noor Jehan is healthy enough to be moved.

The Four Paws said in a press statement on Thursday that Noor Jehan’s suffering began with limping and deteriorated quickly to a worrying condition that left her partly paralysed. During the examination, the experts identified internal hematoma and a damaged pelvic floor as the main sources of her pain and physical distress. They provided immediate pain relief treatments and further recommendations for the elephant’s rehabilitation.

Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil said the two elephants of the Safari Park, Sonia and Malika, are doing fine. He said the elephants walk at least 130 kilometres a day and advised the Safari Park authorities to enlarge their enclosures so that all the elephants could walk freely when the two elephants of the Karachi Zoo are also brought there.

The Four Paws team is supposed to leave on Friday night and would remain in touch with the zoo administration regarding the treatment of Noor Jehan. They said there should be strict implementation of the medication as recommended and washing and treating open wounds along with the diet recommendations.