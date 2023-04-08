Banned outfit member arrested in Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a member of a banned outfit in Jamshoro who allegedly raised funds for the terrorist group.

Irshad Lakhir, who reportedly belong to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army, was arrested on Thursday, April 6, from Sindh University Phase One, Jamshoro, by the CTD Hyderabad on a tip-off. More than 20 cases have been registered against the suspect at various police stations of Sindh for his involvement in financial support for the terrorist group.

According to the CTD Hyderabad, when they reached the Sindh University Phase One on a tip-off, the suspect was collecting donations for the banned organisation. As he saw the police car, he tried to escape the scene but was intercepted. A receipt book of the banned organisation and more than Rs10,000 in cash were also seized from his possession. The CTD Hyderabad has registered an FIR under the Section 11F-(6) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 against Lakhir, who is a resident of Kotri. The law enforcers also seized his motorcycle that did not have a number plate.