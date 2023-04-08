Decline in cases: Covid-19 likely to be declared ‘non-pandemic’, says WHO

KARACHI: As the Covid-19 cases are declining worldwide, it is expected the pandemic may be declared ‘non-pandemic’ soon by the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the countries need to continue surveillance through genome sequencing as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are continuously emerging in the world, WHO’s representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala said on Friday.

“Although the Covid-19 is going down and it is likely to be declared ‘non-pandemic’ by the WHO but surveillance of diseases is very important and, in this regard, genome sequencing is an important intervention to keep an eye on emerging variants of coronavirus and other pathogens. I am delighted that Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is one of the five labs doing genome sequencing in Pakistan,” Dr Palitha said while speaking at a ceremony to mark the World Health Day 2023 in Karachi.

Dr Palitha maintained that only 50 percent people in Pakistan have access to basic healthcare services, while the remaining population does not have access to these services as per the universal health coverage index. He also called for increasing the spending on healthcare services in Pakistan to make healthcare accessible to all.

“WHO considers the universal health coverage (UHC) as basic human right and to have UHC, we really need to look at primary healthcare and increase the spending on primary healthcare services in Pakistan but the budgetary allocation for this sector is very low here as compared to other countries of the world,” Dr Palitha added.

Urging academic institutions like Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) to recommend increase in budgetary allocation for the primary healthcare in Pakistan, he said this is the only way to ensure ‘health for all’ which has been the motive and slogan of WHO for the last several years or decades.

Terming immunisation as one of the best healthcare interventions, the WHO representative said if one dollar is invested in immunisation, the return is around 52 dollars, adding that the return of investing one dollar on cancer treatment is 3.83 USD, return of investing on healthy diet is 16USD and return of investing a dollar on tobacco cessation is 13USD. “So, the return of investment on prevention and health promotion is quite high as compared to treatment of diseases, which doesn’t mean that spending on treatment should not be done but it is imperative that more importance is given to prevention and healthcare promotion in the country,” he added. He deplored that due to the lack of proper immunisation, measles outbreaks were being reported from different areas of Pakistan, while the cases of diphtheria and neonatal tetanus were also emerging, causing serious concern for the healthcare providers and professionals. “I had seen neonatal tetanus cases only in the textbooks but I have seen these cases in Larkana during my recent visit which indicates that immunisation coverage is very low,” Dr Palitha said, deploring that even the exclusive breast-feeding was only 45 percent, which is quite alarming and cause of concern. Commenting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), he said the consumption of sugar and salt, which are white poisons, is very high while consumption fruits and vegetables is very low and due to that incidence of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and obesity is very high. He also called for increasing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages in the country.

DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Saeed Quraishy said although the Covid-19 cases are decreasing in Pakistan, the cases of diphtheria and measles are emerging, which is quite alarming and the basic reason is low immunisation.

“After the decline in Covid-19, we have seen a large number of children with infectious diseases being brought to the Infectious Diseases Hospital at NIPA, where diphtheria cases are being reported regularly, while measles cases are also being reported, which means that we need to revisit our vaccination strategy,” Prof. Quraishy added.

Renowned pediatrician and Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) President Prof. Jamal Raza said utilising the platform of PPA, they were trying to promote basic immunisation as well as exclusive breast-feeding as health promotion measure. He hoped that with the support of the partner organisations and government institutions, they would be able to save many lives.