Korangi police reach out to mugging victim’s family

KARACHI: The Korangi district police Friday gave cash and goods in compensation to a grieving family whose only breadwinner had been gunned down by muggers in Zaman Town two weeks ago.

Officials said a video of the mugging incident had gone viral on social media three days ago, showing a man, Haseeb, being gunned down by armed robbers in a snatching bid. The deceased left behind a widow, three daughters and a son. In the video, the victim’s daughters can be heard saying how they would celebrate Eid without their father. After the shocking incident, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai formed a team for the arrest of the culprits. He said the police stood by the people and that he would provide financial assistance to the family. SSP Amir sent SDPO Aslam Joya and Zaman Town SHO Iftikhar to the house of the deceased. The police officials met the orphan girls and assured the family of financial assistance, and said the Korangi police were with them. The SDPO also assured the orphan girls that the culprits would also be arrested soon and brought to justice. The family in a video message thanked to the Korangi police and also informed the people that some criminal-minded people were using their names and videos by impersonating as their relatives to defraud them of their money. They requested the public to not to pay any amount or any other thing to such fraudsters, and if they wanted to help them then they could approach them at their residence.