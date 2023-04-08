Speakers call for Muslim world to unite against Israel

KARACHI: Ahead of Al-Quds Day 2023, the Palestine Foundation Pakistan held a conference titled ‘Defence of Palestine is Pakistan’s Defence’ to highlight the importance of the Palestine issue and the atrocities being committed by Israel on Palestinians.

The conference, which was held at a local hotel, was addressed by Dr Sabir Abu Maryam of the Palestine Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nihal Hashmi, Allama Baqir Zaidi of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and others. The event was told that World Al-Quds Day would be observed on 23rd Ramazan in Pakistan like the rest of the world. The issue of Palestine was not a problem of one school of thought or religion but it was an issue of the entire Muslim Ummah and humanity, it was said.

Speakers said Israel was an illegitimate state created and supported by the United States and Western countries to maintain their colonialism in the modern era. They added that Israel always harassed the Muslim worshipers in Jerusalem, but soon this aggression would end because of counter-attacks by Hezbollah and Hamas that would put the aggressor state on the back foot. The event was told that Al-Quds Day was being observed for the past 40 years to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and the credit for observing the day for the first time went to Imam Khomeini. Speakers said the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were a dagger stabbed in the back of the Islamic world and their solution demanded unity of the Islamic world. It was said that prominent Pakistani leaders such as the Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ayub Khan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto always opposed the illegitimate state of Israel, but now, gradually, some elements were making efforts in support of Israel in Pakistan. Speakers called for the rulers of the Muslim world to help uproot Israel. They also condemned attacks of the Zionist forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and vowed not to remain silent on such atrocities. It was said that the political and religious parties of Pakistan were united on the cause of Palestine and supported every direct action for the recovery of the first Qibla. The speakers agreed that they considered any relationship with Israel against Pakistan’s Islamic and ideological boundaries.