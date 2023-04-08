Two dead in West Bank attack after Israel bombs Gaza, Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after Israel bombarded Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian militants.
The broadening of the conflict since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque drew appeals for restraint from the international community but the Israeli army vowed it would not allow Palestinian factions to open a new front in Lebanon.
A barrage of over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday marked the biggest escalation since Israel fought a 34-day war with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in 2006.
The Israeli army said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of Friday’s shooting.
It said the women were fired on in a car as they passed through Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Oded Revivi, mayor of the illegal West Bank settlement Efrat, confirmed the two dead were sisters, adding that the third woman who was seriously wounded was their mother.
