National Savings Schemes profit rates raised

ISLAMABAD: The government has raised profit rates on all National Savings Schemes (NSS) with effect from April 10, 2023 in the wake of rising policy rates.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Friday, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule, II of the Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts Rules, 2003, the Finance Division has announced that the rate of profit on deposits made in Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts with effect from April 10, 2023 till further notification shall be 16.56 percent per annum.

The rate of profit on deposits made in Shuhada’s Family Welfare Account with effect from l0th April 2023 till further notification shall be 16.56 percent per annum.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule l0 of the Short-Term Savings Certificates Rules 2008, the Finance Division announced that the profit payable on Short-Term Savings Certificates rates has been increased. There will be a deduction of Withholding Tax and Zakat as per the rules. However, there will be no change in profit rates of saving accounts, Behbood Saving certificates, and Defense Saving certificates.