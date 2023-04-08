Political situation: Finance secretary, not Dar, to visit US

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has cancelled his visit to Washington for attending the upcoming spring meeting of Breton Wood Institutions (BWIs), known as the IMF and World Bank, though a delegation will participate in it.

The minister took this decision mainly because of hectic engagements here on the domestic political front. The minister did not convene even a single meeting for preparation though his flight was booked. It seems there was confusion about his decision whether to attend the spring meetings of the IMF/WB or not; finally Dar decided not to attend it.

“Yes,” was a brief response of the top official of Finance Division when asked about the cancellation of the visit of Finance Minister Ishaq to Washington.

Now Pakistan’s delegation, led by secretary finance and comprising secretary Economic Affairs Division and governor State Bank of Pakistan, will participate in the BWI meetings. On the sidelines, the Pakistani delegation is also expected to hold a meeting with the IMF’s Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, to ask him to move towards signing of the staff level agreement (SLA) within the ongoing month. Pakistan will have to get confirmation from the UAE on additional deposits of $1 billion and scrap the cross-fuel subsidy in order to convince the IMF for striking the SLA with Pakistan. “As soon as these two issues are settled and both sides also sort out the schedule of the upcoming reviews, the SLA will be struck,” said the official sources.