Meeting among PDM, PTI, establishment on polls ideal situation: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry photographed on December 23, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the “ideal” situation to deal with the crisis surrounding the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections was for the ruling parties, establishment and the PTI to hold a meeting together.

“The parties will have to sit together and bring a constitutional amendment with consensus to conduct elections at one time,” said Fawad when asked if the PTI would agree to hold the polls on another date rather than May 14.

A day earlier, the former ruling party once again extended a dialogue offer to the coalition government to finalise a date for the national elections after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s “minority” verdict on the Punjab elections and made it binding on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the decision.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who has been demanding early elections across the country since his ouster in April last year — earlier said that he was ready to wait till October for polls if the PDM government shared a roadmap with him and promise that everything would be in order. “The government rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict, is not following the Constitution and holding elections; this attitude by the government is not how a country is run,” said the former minister.

Fawad said the PTI dissolved the provincial assemblies so that the incumbent government would conduct the national elections, but it turned out that the ruling coalition does not even follow the Constitution or the law. “We thought that the government would not violate the Constitution, we did not think that this would happen. They resorted to brutality, put 10-year-olds in prison and inflicted torture. This reversal in a year is unimaginable,” he said.