Rangoonwala Memorial register four-run victory

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Memorial Club staged a sensational comeback to register a thrilling four-run victory over Karachi Gymkhana Blues in their Group A fixture of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Friday.

With their third conquest on a trot in the preliminary rounds, Rangoonwala Club stormed into the quarter-finals besides becoming the group champions. They turned it around dramatically against the hosts who seemed coasting towards a comfortable win needing just 16 runs from last two overs with as many as eight wickets in hand.

Set a target of 179 in 20 overs, KG Blues appeared poised for a straight forward triumph when they entered the penultimate over at 163 for two. They, however, lost four wickets in last two overs which yielded only 11 runs, undoing the good work of wicketkeeper-opener Bismillah (53 off 39 balls) and Zeeshan Malik (68 off 53 balls).