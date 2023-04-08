Mic’d up McIlroy goes live during Masters

AUGUSTA: Augusta National is a golf club more famed for its strict rules and firm commitment to tradition and etiquette than openness and innovation, but on Thursday the Masters broke new ground with Rory McIlroy talking live on television during his round.
The Northern Irishman wore ear-pods at times during his first round of level-par 72, allowing him to offer instant insight into his performance to television networks. “The club reached out to us last week and just enquired if I would be interested in doing it,” said McIlroy.
“I did it a couple weeks ago at the Match Play. It definitely feels a little less intrusive with the ear piece rather than someone right up next to you with the microphone like they’ve been doing it in Europe for a couple of years.
“I thought it would be a cool thing to do. I did it in Austin and didn’t feel like it took me out of my rhythm in any way or made me think about things too much. So it’s nice to provide the audience at home a little bit more insight into what’s going on out here.”
While Augusta National may seem an unlikely place for such a development, since mobile phones are banned from the course, McIlroy said that he wasn’t surprised at their willingness to innovate.
“I think with the previous chairman (Billy Payne), he definitely brought things forward. Then I think since Chairman (Fred) Ridley has come along, he’s really tried to push the envelope as well,” he said. “So I think Augusta have a great balance of blending that history and that tradition but also making sure we’re keeping up with the times.”
KARACHI: The players of Sindh Police in various disciplines are eager to participate in domestic events, but for one...
KARACHI: Lyari's Shafi Mohammaden blasted their way into the final when they downed Bengal Tigers in the penalty...
KARACHI: Rangoonwala Memorial Club staged a sensational comeback to register a thrilling four-run victory over Karachi...
KARACHI: Shotgun shooting has did not achieve popularity in the country until recently as Pakistani athletes mostly...
KYIV: When Russia invaded last February, Ukraine’s Olympic artistic swimmers Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva...
KARACHI: Following a huge 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Philippines in their opener the other day Pakistan women...