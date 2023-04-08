POA asks National Games organisers to focus on venues

KARACHI: The 34th National Games organisers have been told by a delegation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to give special attention to their venues which must be ready well before the biennial event which is likely to begin from May 22 in Quetta.

A member of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) delegation which visited Quetta this week to hold meetings with the top civil and military leadership of Balochistan told ‘The News’ that they are satisfied with everything except venues on which they should focus more so that they could be made ready for the Games in time.

“Yes we are satisfied with the rest of the matters except venues and we have told them that they should give special attention to them and make them ready for the Games,” he said. “The POA venue committee will visit Quetta on May 5 to inspect the venues,” the source said.

Balochistan government has requested the POA to delay the Games for a week and the NOC would discuss this and take decision on April 11 in its Executive Committee meeting at Lahore.

“Yes it will be decided in the April 11 ExCo meeting which we had already convened,” the source said. Asked whether the current political situation would have any impact on the Games the source said that this would continue until the elections are held, adding they would make their own decisions which he thinks would be better for the country’s sports.

Meanwhile, a senior member of the organising committee of the Games told 'The News' that Balochistan is ready for holding the biennial spectacle. “Yes we are ready for the Games and I can assure you that the Games will be held in Balochistan only,” he said.

He said that the renovation work on the venues is in progress, adding they will be ready by the end of April. “We are trying our level best to complete the renovation work by the end of this month,” he added.

He added on Monday letters would be issued to four universities of Quetta and hopefully around 200 volunteers would deliver their services during the Games. He said that they have on their radar Bugti Stadium and FIFA Football House where Media Centre would be established in order to provide results to the media timely.

“We are also working on the reservation of hotels. Effort is being made to reserve those hotels which are near the venues. In the next few days we will go for reservation,” he said. “The POA delegation was briefed on various matters, including security and it was very satisfied with everything.