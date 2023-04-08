S Korea, US, Japan urge repatriation of N Korean workers

SEOUL: South Korea, Japan and the United States on Friday urged UN member states to repatriate North Korean workers, claiming they continued to help Pyongyang dodge sanctions and fund its weapons programmes.

North Korea was also engaged in “malicious cyber activities” that supported its military expansion, representatives of the three countries said in a joint statement. Overseas workers have long been a significant source of income for nuclear-armed North Korea, but under a 2017 United Nations resolution, member states had until December 2019 to repatriate them.

But after a Friday meeting in Seoul, the South Korean, Japanese and US special envoys for North Korea stressed the need for countries to ensure compliance with UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.