Gauri’s parents were not in favour of her interfaith marriage with SRK

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for over 30 years and while they have one of the most celebrated marriages in Bollywood today, there was a time when Gauri’s parents weren’t so keen on her decision to marry Shah Rukh. In an interview in 2008, Gauri spoke about the same and said her parents were “obviously not for it.”

Gauri was only 21 years old when she married Shah Rukh, who was 26 at the time. “We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion,” she told Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their show First Ladies.

Gauri recalled that they changed Shah Rukh’s name to Abhinav so the parents could feel that he was Hindu. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish,” she recalled.

Gauri and Shah Rukh had been dating for a few years when they got married. The couple then welcomed their children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. At the time of this interview, AbRam wasn’t born. Gauri spoke about their kids celebrating the festivals of both religions and said that for the kids, it is all “fantastic.”

“When it’s Diwali, I lead the pooja and the family follows and on Eid, Shah Rukh leads, and we follow. I think it’s all very beautiful and the kids accept. In fact, my children are more inclined towards whatever Shah Rukh would say. For them Diwali, Eid, all are fantastic,” she said.

Shah Rukh Khan, talking to Outlook Turning Points in 2013, spoke about his children’s religion and said, “It will also keep my two children completely confused. Sometimes, they ask me what religion they belong to and, like a good Hindi movie hero, I roll my eyes up to the sky and declare philosophically, ‘You are an Indian first and your religion is humanity”, or sing them an old Hindi film ditty, “Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega – insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega” set to Gangnam Style.”