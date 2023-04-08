Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal gunfight

DHAKA: At least eight people were killed during a gunfight between two tribal insurgent groups at a remote town in Bangladesh´s restive Chittagong hills, police said on Friday.

The skirmish took place near Ronwagnchhari, a town shut to tourists since October when security forces launched a crackdown against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a newly emerged rebel group. The operation has displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India. Local police chief Tariqul Islam told AFP two rival armed groups clashed on Thursday night and officers recovered the dead bodies of eight tribal people Friday morning.