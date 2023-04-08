Tennessee house expels two Democrats after gun control protest

WASHINGTON: Tennessee´s Republican-led state legislature late on Thursday expelled two Democratic lawmakers who led gun control protests at the state capitol in the wake of a school shooting.

US President Joe Biden condemned the action as “shocking” and an effort “to punish, silence and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee.”

The pair were among what became known as the “Tennessee three” -- a trio of representatives who led protest chants a week ago from the House floor using a bullhorn, as peaceful demonstrators rallied in the gallery of the Nashville capitol building.

The three had not been recognized to speak and were accused of breaching House decorum and floor rules.

Lawmakers voted along mostly party lines to expel Justin Jones (72 to 25) and Justin Pearson (69 to 26). A vote to expel the third member of the group, Gloria Johnson, failed (65 to 30). Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority of the 99-member House. With the expulsion of Jones and Pearson, Republicans ousted two of the youngest Black lawmakers in the legislature.

Johnson, who did not lead the chants with the bullhorn, is white. Six Republicans broke with their party to vote against Johnson´s expulsion, The Tennessean newspaper reported. Pearson and Jones had first walked up to the House podium during the floor session and used a bullhorn to lead gun reform chants, and were later joined by Johnson, The Tennessean reported.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered at the capitol last Thursday to rally for gun control after a shooter killed three young pupils and three staff at a private Christian elementary school on March 27.

The 28-year-old shooter fired 152 rounds from three firearms at the Nashville private Christian school during the rampage. Biden characterized the proceedings against the three lawmakers as undemocratic retribution.