Dry weather to prevail in most KP areas

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province.However, a light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over isolated places in Khyber and Kurram districts in afternoon.
However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/14, Chitral 19/06, Timergara 23/13, Dir 20/06, Mirkhani 22/04, Kalam 13/-02, Drosh 18/03, Saidu Sharif 24/08, etc.
