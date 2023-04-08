Car snatched from woman

PESHAWAR: Armed men snatched a car from a woman in Hayatabad township on Friday.It was learnt that a woman came to a local market in Hayatabad for shopping when armed men arrived and snatched her vehicle at gunpoint. The criminals managed their escape. Police said they were collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to arrest the snatchers and recover the car.
