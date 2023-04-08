 
Saturday April 08, 2023
Peshawar

Car snatched from woman

By Bureau report
April 08, 2023

PESHAWAR: Armed men snatched a car from a woman in Hayatabad township on Friday.It was learnt that a woman came to a local market in Hayatabad for shopping when armed men arrived and snatched her vehicle at gunpoint. The criminals managed their escape. Police said they were collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to arrest the snatchers and recover the car.