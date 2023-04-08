 
April 08, 2023
Peshawar

15kg charas seized, smuggler arrested

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2023

KALAYA: Police recovered 15kg charas from a car and arrested one alleged drug trafficker in Orakzai district on Friday.A police spokesman said that on the directives of police bosses, the cops set up a barricade in the Mandrakhel area following a tip-off about the possible drug trafficking bid.