Official visits wounded cop

DI KHAN: Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi visited Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital and inquired after the health of a constable, who had been shot and wounded by militants during an attack on Daraban Police Station last month
He reviewed the medical facilities provided by the hospital and instructed the department to take care of the ailing officials.The management of the hospital assured the official that all efforts would be made for proper care of the injured jawan.On the occasion, the official presented a bouquet of flowers to the injured cop and laded his bravery in the face of the militant attack.
