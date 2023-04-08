Police claim busting street criminals’ gang

PESHAWAR: Capital city police on Friday busted a gang involved in street crimes in Hayatabad and recovered 36 snatched phones from them.
Superintendent of Police for Cantonment Waqas Rafiq told media persons that police had busted a six-member gang who used to snatch phones and cash from people in Hayatabad.The official said police had recovered 36 cellular phones, three motorbikes and over Rs100,000 cash from the gang.
