Police claim busting street criminals’ gang

PESHAWAR: Capital city police on Friday busted a gang involved in street crimes in Hayatabad and recovered 36 snatched phones from them.

Superintendent of Police for Cantonment Waqas Rafiq told media persons that police had busted a six-member gang who used to snatch phones and cash from people in Hayatabad.The official said police had recovered 36 cellular phones, three motorbikes and over Rs100,000 cash from the gang.