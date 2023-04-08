Steps urged to boost Pak-Afghan trade

LANDIKOTAL: The customs agents and officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan discussed various trade related issues to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

They were speaking at a meeting chaired by Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fayyaz Anwar. The meeting called for efforts to promote trade between the two neighboring countries.

Customs Collector (Appraisement) Peshawar Muhammad Ashfaq, Additional Collectors Torkham Muhammad Rizwan and Asima Javed, Assistant Collector Torkham Immad, Muhib, Superintendent Sadiq Akbar, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Jawad Kazmi and Torkham Custom agents association representatives also attended the meeting.