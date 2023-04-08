Nine dealers arrested for selling free flour

PESHAWAR: District administration arrested nine flour dealers and cancelled their quotas on the charges of selling the flour meant for free distribution to deserving families.

The administration said that these persons were arrested for selling the flour meant for deserving families to other people or were taking money from the poor people for the flour.After complaints from people for not getting free flour, the administration finally decided to take some face-saving measures and raided some of the government-approved flour dealers on Charsadda Road, Akhunabad, Faqirabad, Yakatoot, Bhanamarri, Chamkani and other places.

Nine persons were arrested during the two days of checking for taking money from the poor people for free flour. The administration also cancelled their flour quota and sent the accused to jail.

The administration also arrested 184 shopkeepers in different parts of the provincial capital for overpricing during the last three days. The officials inspected 594 shops and found that several shopkeepers were not displaying the rate lists and were selling goods at prices above the government-approved rates.