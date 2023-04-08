JI rally slams Israeli aggression

PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged a protest against Israel’s attack on Aqsa Mosque and unleashing brutalities against Palestinians.

The demonstration was led by deputy secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Hidayatullah, district deputy chief Hamdullah Jan Budhni and others. The protesters were carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against Israeli atrocities and in favor of Palestinian Muslims.

Addressing the protesters, Maulana Hidayatullah said that Israel had been putting cruelties and brutalities in occupied Palestine and Aqsa Mosque.“A large number of women have also been injured in Israel’s recent attacks. The international powers and the United Nations have maintained a double standard,” he said.

He added that those who screamed at the time of the Russian attack on Ukraine, have kept mum over the Israeli persecution in Palestine. The speakers said that more bloodshed of Muslims should be stopped. Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to support the oppressed Palestinians, they said.

Hamdullah Jan said that Israeli aggression on Palestine is intolerable.“The unity of the Muslim Ummah is the most important need of the hour. If the Muslims are not united, the enemy powers will eliminate the Muslims one by one,” he added. Hamdullah said that Jamaat-e-Islami stood by the Palestinian brothers in this critical situation.