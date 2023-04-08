 
Saturday April 08, 2023
Peshawar

Currency dealer robbed

By Bureau report
April 08, 2023

PESHAWAR: A currency dealer was robbed at gunpoint in Faqirabad, reports said on Friday.Locals said the currency dealer Haji Zaman was robbed of cash at gunpoint a few days ago, after which the locals staged a protest. They said armed robbers also snatched Rs1.1 million from his sons the other day. Officials didn’t confirm the details.