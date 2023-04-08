UoP sanitation staff wants salaries before Easter

PESHAWAR: The sanitation staff of the University of Peshawar (UoP) has demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high-ups of the federal and provincial government to help them in receiving salaries before the religious festivity of Easter which would be marked on Sunday (tomorrow).

In a video message president of the sanitation staff, James Ishtiaq, said the university has not released their salaries due to the strike in the university for the last one month. He said the employees were on strike to press for acceptance of their demands. But the university administration, he added, instead of accepting these demands had stopped their salaries which was a rights violation.

He said that their salary was their lone source of income and they were unable to mark their religious festival owing to non-payment of salary.UoP Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees issued a press statement in response to the message. He expressed solidarity with the sanitation staff, saying the salaries were stopped due to the prolonged protest of the employees. The VC said the employees should end their strike and come to the office to complete the procedure of the salaries. “I as vice-chancellor cannot perform the process of salary-making. These employees should come to their office and complete the process,” he said.

Soon after the statement issued by the vice-chancellor, the acting registrar of the university, Saifullah Khan, circulated a video message announcing Rs30,000 advance disbursement to each member of the sanitation staff from the campus branch of the National Bank of Pakistan.He said that salary-making was a complex procedure and a number of steps were involved in it.