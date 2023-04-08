Man killed over petty issue

MANSEHRA: A man was killed over a petty issue in the Tarapi area here on Friday.Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Zoraid allegedly opened fire on Mubashir Hussain after an exchange of harsh words, leaving him seriously injured.

The locals rushed him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead. The police later handed over the body to the family after doctors completed

the medico-legal formalities there.

According to police, Mubashir Hussain was shifting goods, which touched one of the accused that led to exchange of hot words.The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee from the scene.

Meanwhile, a speeding car ran over a minor boy in the Barkund area, injuring him seriously.The Rescue 1122 officials rushed Mohammad Ali, 5, to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be critical.