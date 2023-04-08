Man killed over petty issue

MANSEHRA: A man was killed over a petty issue in the Tarapi area here on Friday.Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Zoraid allegedly opened fire on Mubashir Hussain after an exchange of harsh words, leaving him seriously injured.
The locals rushed him to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead. The police later handed over the body to the family after doctors completed
the medico-legal formalities there.
According to police, Mubashir Hussain was shifting goods, which touched one of the accused that led to exchange of hot words.The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee from the scene.
Meanwhile, a speeding car ran over a minor boy in the Barkund area, injuring him seriously.The Rescue 1122 officials rushed Mohammad Ali, 5, to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors referred him to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be critical.
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has become dysfunctional due to the delay in the selection of Chairman...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the party is struggling to save the...
KARACHI: A district and sessions court dismissed on Friday an application of a factory owner and his seven employees...
PESHAWAR: Armed men snatched a car from a woman in Hayatabad township on Friday.It was learnt that a woman came to a...
KALAYA: Police recovered 15kg charas from a car and arrested one alleged drug trafficker in Orakzai district on...