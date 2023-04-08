Four dealers held for selling free flour

PESHAWAR: Four dealers were arrested on Friday on the charges of selling free flour in various localities, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad told media the officials of the district administration raided various points of free flour distribution. Complaints were received that some flour dealers were charging money from the beneficiaries and unregistered people under Benazir Income Support Program. The officials visited some points to assess the distribution.Shah Fahad said four flour dealers were arrested for distributing free government flour after taking money from the general public. The arrested dealers were shifted to prison.