Dr Shakibullah to head 2 varsities as VC

TANK: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shakibullah on Friday assumed the additional charge of the VC of Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan.

He took the charge after a notification issued by the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which assigned the additional charge of the posts of vice-chancellor of several universities of the province for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

The staff welcomed the decision and congratulated the vice-chancellor on assuming the additional charge. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shakibullah said that both universities were equally important as they are playing an effective role in equipping students with quality education.

He said collective efforts would be made for the development of both universities. The VC said the Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan progressed well in a very short time under the leadership of the former Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar

Dr Shakibullah vowed to continue this journey of development and said: “We have to work as a team for the development of the institutions and no effort would be spared in this regard.” Registrar Fakhruddin and Additional Registrar Abdul Basit Khan from the University of Agriculture said the additional charge for Prof Shakibullah was in the interest of the institution.