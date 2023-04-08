NUST, Chinese university to establish joint laboratory

Islamabad:The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Islamabad) and Shandong Jiaotong University, China have reached an understanding whereby a state-of-the-art ‘Intelligent Transportation International Joint Laboratory’ will be established at NUST.
Initiated by China Study Centre at NUST, the partnership is aimed at promoting research and development in the field of Intelligent Transportation, and will augur well for achieving multiple Sustainable Development Goals (viz. Sustainable Cities & Communities; Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure, etc) by promoting sustainable, efficient, and inclusive transportation systems in the two countries.
Dr Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector Academics, and Vice President Jiang Huaping signed the agreement virtually on behalf of NUST and Shandong Jiaotong University respectively. Lt Gen (r) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, also graced the occasion with his presence, besides members of senior management and faculty from both universities.
