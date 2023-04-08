Right choices of food maintain energy level in Ramazan

Rawalpindi:The right choices of food while fasting in Ramazan maintain energy levels while the consumption of slow digesting and energy rich foods helps the body to avoid feeling bloated and tired.

Many health experts believe that a month-long fasting gives the stomach a break and helps the body expelling accumulated toxins while providing one a great opportunity to focus on a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Through fasting, one can learn ways to develop self-control and improve eating habits. Ramazan should not be taken as a season of pakoras, samosas, kachoris, jalebis and parathas etc.

Experts say that deep-fried foods cause indigestion, heartburn, weight gain and bloating while posing some serious health threats when taken in excess. While fasting, one should avoid greater quantity of deep fried dishes instead should choose grilled, baked, steamed or shallow-fried foods and that too in moderate quantity.

Choosing energy rich foods at the time of ‘Sehar’ and ‘Iftar’ like porridge, oatmeal, bran, beans, egg, chicken, fish, whole wheat bread/roti, rice, dates, green vegetables, salads and fruits keep one healthy and active while fasting. High sugar and high fat foods that give the body a sudden energy rush makes it difficult to fast the whole day.

Experts say that the best choice should be Low Glycemic Index foods at the time of ‘Sehar’ and ‘Iftar’. Well-balanced diet containing items from each food group such as vegetables, cereals, meat, dairy products and fruits keeps one healthy while fasting for a month in Ramazan. Protein rich foods, fibre rich foods and calcium and vitamin rich foods like eggs, oatmeal and dairy products can be a better choice.

One should limit or better avoid the use of simple or refined carbohydrates such as sugars, white flour, pastries, donuts and salty foods such as pickles, chips etc. and caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea and Colas while fasting.

Experts say that the better choice at the time of ‘Iftar’ is Potassium rich fruits, raw nuts and sufficient fluids along with dates that help you hydrate quickly. Drinking a lot of water at the time of ‘Sehar’ may not be a better choice instead one should take as much water or fruit juices as possible between ‘Iftar’ time and bedtime to stay hydrated. Taking eight to 12 glasses of water from ‘Iftar’ to ‘Sehar’ may be sufficient for maintaining energy levels while fasting.

According to health experts, instead of having carbonated drinks, high sugar foods and deep fried foods like pakoras, samosas and kachoris at ‘Iftar’, one should opt for ‘chana chaat’, ‘fruit chaat’ or ‘dahi bhallas’. Eating a simple evening meal after ‘Iftar’ is a better choice.