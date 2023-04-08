FBISE achieves international certificate for best management

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad has achieved ISO27001:2013 from the international grading organisation for the best secrecy of its information and excellent management system.

According to official sources, the award was issued by Partner Certificate Assurance (PCA) to the FBISE on April 4. The Federal Education Board has been placed in Group C at the international level for three years due to its excellent management system and best secrecy of information.

Clear Partner Certificate Insurance is a global grading organization that issues certificates to its partner organisations for a period of three years after assessing their management and secrecy system.