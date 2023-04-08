5 POs arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said the police spokesman here on Friday.

He said Taxila and Wah Cantonment police managed to arrest two accused namely Ali Haider and Usman, wanted in different cases. Police rounded up Karwaan, Shah Zaib and a female accused Khairunnisa wanted in different cases registered in Naseerabad, Ganjmandi, and women's police stations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars. SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.