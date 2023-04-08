Commercial buildings’ plans to be approved in one month

Islamabad:The layout plan of all such commercial projects will be approved within one month that fulfil the requirements given in Capital Development Authority 's Byelaws.

An official of the civic agency has informed that all three building control sections have been directed to speed up their efforts and approve commercial building projects in stipulated timeframe.

“The Capital Development Authority chairman has recently took notice in delay in approval of commercial buildings plan and issued orders to complete this work at faster pace,” he said. He said, "We are taking care of natural environment due to which it is ensured that no commercial project causes any kind of damage to it.

“The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PAK-EPA) is also keeping vigil over all commercial and development projects." "There are also number of commercial buildings projects that are currently underway and many of them are nearing completion," he said.

According to official record of Building Control Section (BCS)-I, one commercial project is underway in sector F-5; eight in sector D-12; four in sector F-7; and seven projects are nearing completion in Blue Area The record of BCS-II showed that there are two commercial projects that are in progress in sector G-6; five in sector G-7; six in sector G-8: seven in sector G-9; and five projects are underway in H-series.

The statistics prepared by BCS-III stated that six projects are underway in sector I-8; seven in sector I-9; five in sector I-10; three in sector I-11; two on IJ Principal Road; three in I.T.K; two in Margalla Town; and seven commercial projects are in progress in other areas.