ACE starts action against corrupt officers

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment has started legal proceedings against the DCOs and DPOs who took postings in exchange of bribes during the previous regime and anti-corruption officers who dropped inquiries despite having evidence.

Various anti-corruption inquiries and cases have entered the final stages. Government officials don't need to panic if they are honest. We will not repeat the terrible mistakes made in the past. Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha said this while meeting media representatives. The director general gave a briefing to the media representatives regarding the performance of the department. He said that legal weaknesses benefit the accused directly. A coordinated action plan is being drawn up to make the anti-corruption prosecution wing more effective and efficient. Public office holders and government officials who commit white-collar crime will not escape and will be arrested through better prosecution.