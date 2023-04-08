CCPO waives off punishments of 1,432 cops

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana has listened to the appeals of 1,715 police officers in his Orderly Room during last two and a half months this year. During the Orderly Rooms (ORs), Kamyana waived off the punishments of 1,432 employees who were convicted for minor negligence, while issued orders to immediately reinstate 118 dismissed employees in service. He rejected the appeals of 106 convicted employees as the charges against them were proved to be true. Similarly, CCPO listened to the appeals of 36 executive cadre police employees and filed show-cause notices of 18 police officers of the executive cadre on satisfactory answers, whereas six employees were given different punishments on being found guilty. He reinstated 10 suspended officers of the executive cadre as well.