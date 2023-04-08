Directive to clear LDA pending records within a week

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a coordination meeting between district administration and LDA officers at Town Hall on Friday.

Commissioner Lahore ordered all sub registrars to clear all pending records of LDA within a week and provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that departmental action will be taken against the officer who does not report by the deadline. Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that the number of LDA pending records in Lahore district is 427. He said there should be an ideal coordination between the institutions for providing best facilities to citizens. Additional Commissioner Coordination and ADCG Lahore will monitor the coordinating mechanism, he added. Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Additional DG Housing Syed Munawwar Abbas Bukhari, ADCR Adnan Rasheed, ADCG Zeeshan Ranjha, COMCL Ali Abbas Bukhari, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, all ACs and other officers participated in the meeting.