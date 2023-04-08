Battle of Badar paved way for supremacy of Islam

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said the Battle of Badar was the first big stride towards the supremacy and prevalence of Islam and Islamic state.

Addressing a gathering in connection with the anniversary of Battle of Badar on 17th Ramazan, he said only 313 Muslims (Companions RA) led by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) overpowered polytheists army three time their size and equipped to the teeth with weaponry, setting an illustrious example of courage, bravery and support of Almighty for all times to come. Allah granted Muslims a glorious victory in this great battle between Truth and falsehood and merely six years later the Muslims captured the City of Makkah during Ramazan in the 8th year of Hijrah, thus paving the way for establishment of the Deen of Allah. He said today Muslims are subjugated and paralysed because of deviating from enforcing and establishing the Deen of Allah. He stressed the need to revive the spirit of the Battle of Badar.