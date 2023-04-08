MoU signed on promotion of education

LAHORE:Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has signed an MoU with University of Education (UOE) for the advancement and promotion of quality education supported by academic research.

The PEF Managing Director Manzar Javed Ali, the UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and others attended the MoU signing ceremony. This memorandum of understanding will go a long way in providing quality education to the children studying in the partner schools affiliated under PEF programmes. According to the details, research scholars, BS (Hons.), MPhil, MS and PhD students of the UOE will conduct research on the topics given by the PEF.