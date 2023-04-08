‘Millions still believe in Bhutto’s ideology’

LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesman Zulfikar Ali Bader stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari have a great role in forming this national unity government.

There are millions of people who still believe in the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and are willing to support and vote for the PPP candidates, thus, we will not leave the field empty for the opportunists and our political rivals but we will fight vehemently, said Zulfikar in a statement issued on Friday. He added President Asif Ali Zardari explained to Nawaz Sharif that he should not boycott the general elections in 2008 after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto and contest the elections. All political parties should work in collaboration for the political and economic stability, implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law by setting a principle that no institution and no individual is above law.