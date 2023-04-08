‘Evolve strategy to cope with climate change’

LAHORE:The challenge of changing weather conditions in Pakistan needs to be taken seriously; otherwise Pakistan's agriculture and overall economy and people may face problems. Currently all crops, including wheat cotton and others are being affected with the changing weather pattern. The current state of agriculture of Pakistan needs the attention of the rulers and the people to save it.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on ‘Effects of non-seasonal rains on the agricultural economy- what will happen to wheat and other grains?’ The panelists were DG Agriculture Extension Dr Anjum Ali Butter, Rukhsana Zafar, Abadur-Rehman, Dr Salah-ud-Din Ayubi and Shahid Abbas while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Anjum Ali Butter said that climate change is a global issue and Pakistan is one of the affected countries. Various projects are made to control the environmental pollution because it has changed the crop pattern. Other side, where the water was scarce, the sowing time of crops has changed. A lot of problems are happening in March this year. These problems have become more complicated, changing weather in central Punjab has brought new challenges for crops, due to these rains, the effects are less in the south and more areas and crops in the central area. The wheat harvesting season is about to start, farmers should harvest wheat by hand, this will reduce the crop damage and loss. There is also a need to focus on the green economy. Rukhsana Zafar said that Pakistan has gone through the worst flood situation, so climate change needs to be taken seriously. Non-seasonal rains have caused huge loss in some areas and less damage in others. Pakistan is already suffering food loss. Agriculture sector needs special attention, drainage system has to be improved, small dams and reservoirs should be made instead of big dams, housing schemes should be discouraged on agricultural areas. Abadur-Rehman said that both public and government are non-serious towards climate change. The weather has been changing as wheat was affected by early rains last year and this time due to the late rains. The wheat crop has damaged alongside mustard, bream and maize. The government has already fixed low target of wheat and now 5 percent crop loss is very huge. Pakistan needs a 10-12 years long agriculture policy focusing on the environmental issues. A special chapter on environmental challenges should be included in the syllabus of schools and attention should be paid to teacher training so that coming generation should understand these changes.

Dr Salah-ud-Din Ayubi said that climate change is a complex issue and could be solved with knowing only. Our role in these climate changes is very little largely affected with it. Some areas regarding agriculture have been adversely affected with climate change, so there is a need to make a district-wise strategy to cope with it. Agriculture is 20 percent of Pakistan GDP and the entire economy is linked to it. Currently Food inflation in rural areas is higher than urban centres.

Climate change is a global issue so we need to increase production of wheat as well as barley and adjust the cropping pattern.

Shahid Abbas said that climate change damaged the crops. This year in March 42 percent more rains recorded while in Kashmir, Gilgit, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa less than the normal while Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab have received more than normal rains. This change of weather pattern affected many crops, including corn and wheat. In the coming days, the temperature may increase due to the change in the weather, while the temperature may reach 40 degrees in April and the cotton crop will be affected due to the increase in temperature.