ACE summons former MNA

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned PTI's former MNA and Chairman Standing Committee on Finance Faizullah Kamuka on April 10. According to the ACE spokesperson, PTI leader Faizullah caused a loss of more than 40 crores to Parks and Horticulture Authority Faisalabad. During his tenure, Faizullah colluded with Director Coordination Kibria and Assistant Director Khalid to commit corruption of crores of rupees. Ex-MNA was promoting business by installing 100 LED poles on Harianwala Road and Susan Road in Faisalabad without a contract for five years. Faizullah extorted crores of rupees from people through illegal advertising business and did not deposit any money in the treasury for govt contracts.